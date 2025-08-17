Sports
AAA TripleMania XXXIII Highlights WWE’s New Involvement
Mexico City, Mexico – On August 16, 2025, AAA TripleMania XXXIII took place at Arena CDMX, marking the first event since WWE‘s acquisition of AAA. The event showcased a blend of AAA’s renowned talent alongside WWE superstars, creating a unique wrestling atmosphere.
The show opened with a video narrated by Rey Mysterio, who emphasized the significance of TripleMania to AAA. Officials from both organizations were present in the ring to welcome fans. The Bardahl Cup match kicked off the evening with La Parka making an extravagant entrance accompanied by dancers. The match featured 14 competitors competing in a style reminiscent of the Royal Rumble, with more ways to be eliminated. The crowd was engaged throughout, and Omos emerged victorious by eliminating La Parka. Result: Omos won the Bardahl Cup. Grade: B-
Next, Wagner Jr. faced Mesias for the AAA Latin American Championship. Although the match had some promising moments, it fell short of the expected excitement for such a major event. Wagner Jr. secured the win with the Wagner Driver, celebrated by his father at ringside. Result: Wagner defeated Mesias. Grade: C+
In a trios match, Vincent teamed up with AAA’s Hamburguesa and Mr. Iguana to take on Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez. The match showcased comedic spots but lacked a coherent storyline. Rodriguez ultimately scored the victory for her team by pinning Vice. Result: Judgment Day defeated Vice, Iguana, and Hamburguesa. Grade: C+
With a mix of matches and styles, TripleMania XXXIII highlighted the new dynamics between WWE and AAA, leaving fans eager for the future of both promotions.
