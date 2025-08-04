News
Aalborg Zoo Seeks Donations of Small Pets to Feed Predators
AALBORG, Denmark — Aalborg Zoo is reaching out to the public for donations of unwanted small pets and horses to feed its carnivorous animals. The northern Denmark zoo announced this unusual request in a social media post, emphasizing its commitment to replicating the natural food chain.
According to the zoo, animals like chickens, rabbits, and guinea pigs form a vital part of the diet for its predators, which include species such as the European lynx. “In zoos, we have a responsibility to imitate the natural food chain of the animals, both in terms of animal welfare and professional integrity,” the zoo explained.
The zoo encourages pet owners who can no longer keep healthy animals to donate them. These animals will be gently euthanized by trained staff before being used as food for the zoo’s predators. “That way, nothing goes to waste, and we ensure natural behavior, nutrition, and well-being for our predators,” the zoo stated.
Donations of rabbits, guinea pigs, and chickens are accepted during weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a maximum of four animals allowed at a time. Additionally, the zoo is also open to receiving horses, which must not have been treated for illness for at least a month and meet size requirements for safe transportation.
Upon donation, horse owners may receive a tax deduction based on the value of their animal. “Our needs vary throughout the year, and there may be a waiting list,” the zoo added.
Aalborg Zoo, established in 1935, spans eight hectares and houses over 1,500 animals across 126 species. The facility emphasizes conservation, sustainability, and education as core aspects of its mission.
Pia Nielsen, deputy director of the zoo, stated, “It makes sense to allow animals that need to be euthanized for various reasons to be of use in this way. In Denmark, this practice is common, and many of our guests and partners appreciate the opportunity to contribute.”
