Aaliyah Nye Shines Despite Aces’ Loss to Storm

Las Vegas, Nevada — Aaliyah Nye, a rookie guard from Alabama, impressed fans with a standout performance for the Las Vegas Aces during a 90-83 loss to the Seattle Storm on Friday night. Nye matched her career high by scoring 13 points in just 24 minutes, including three successful three-point shots.

Despite being early in her WNBA career, Nye’s skills were on full display. She shot 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and contributed one rebound and one block to the game. Throughout her rookie season, she is averaging 4.3 points per game after being selected in the second round by the Aces in April.

The game showcased the depth of talent on the Aces’ roster, yet they fell short against the Storm. Nye’s performance stands out as a bright spot in the loss, highlighting her potential to impact the league moving forward. Coach Becky Hammon expressed optimism about Nye’s development, noting her determination and growth.

As the season progresses, Nye’s fans and teammates are eager to see how she builds on her career-high performance. The Aces will look to rebound in their next game, continuing to integrate the young guard into their strategies.