AAP Defies CDC, Urges COVID-19 Vaccination for Young Children

BRONX, New York — The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) announced new vaccine recommendations on August 19, 2025, advocating for COVID-19 shots for infants and young children. This decision breaks from the recent guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a statement, the AAP highlighted that its recommendations significantly diverge from those set by the CDC. It emphasized that all children aged 6 to 23 months should receive a COVID-19 vaccine unless they have known allergies. Additionally, for children aged 2 to 18 years, the AAP recommends a single vaccine dose for those at high risk of COVID-19 and allows vaccination for other children whose parents wish to protect them.

As the AAP President, Dr. Susan J. Kressly stated, “The AAP will continue to provide recommendations for immunizations that are rooted in science and are in the best interest of the health of infants, children, and adolescents.” The AAP’s fresh guidance follows the CDC’s shift in May, which suggested vaccination should depend on a shared decision between parents and healthcare providers.

The recent changes stemmed from increased tensions between the AAP and federal health policy makers, especially regarding the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which has seen significant restructuring under new Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Dr. Sean O’Leary, chair of the AAP’s Committee on Infectious Diseases, explained that the organization viewed the new ACIP as “illegitimate,” stating, “What we heard in this meeting was really a false narrative that the current vaccine policies are flawed and that they need fixing.”

The CDC’s current guidance does not universally recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children, contrasting starkly with the AAP’s strong push for vaccination among young children.

This break in alignment has raised concerns among pediatricians regarding available vaccine coverage and access. The AAP has urged insurers to cover vaccines according to its schedule, noting federal implications of ACIP recommendations under the Affordable Care Act.

Dr. Kressly reiterated, “Pediatricians know how important routine childhood immunizations are in keeping children, families, and their communities healthy and thriving.”

In response to the AAP’s recommendations, Health and Human Services spokesperson Andrew Nixon requested the AAP strengthen its conflict-of-interest safeguards, asserting the necessity of scientific and public health-based recommendations.

With the ongoing debate over vaccine policy amidst respiratory season, the situation prompts questions about the future of vaccine guidelines and accessibility for families.