Politics
AAP Releases Fourth List of Candidates for Haryana Assembly Elections
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the release of its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. This latest list includes 21 additional candidates, bringing the total number of declared candidates to 61.
Kavita Dalal has been nominated to contest from the Julana seat, where she will face off against BJP‘s Yogesh Bairagi. Other notable candidates include Sunil Bindal from Karnal, Sham Mehta from Sirsa, Lalit Tyagi from Yamunanagar, Sanjay Satrodiya from Hisar, and Nishant Anand from Gurgaon.
The announcement followed the party’s decision to proceed independently in Haryana after the breakdown of seat-sharing discussions with the Congress. This decision comes as the AAP aims to strengthen its presence in Haryana, where they previously struggled in the 2019 elections.
Following the breakdown of talks with the Congress, the party emphasized its preparation for all 90 assembly seats from the outset. As the deadline for filing nominations approaches on September 12, AAP’s Haryana president Sushil Gupta stated that the party is ready to contest the elections.
On the same day, Manish Sisodia, a senior AAP leader, participated in a rally for Anurag Dhanda, who is running for the Kalayat seat. Sisodia highlighted the party’s commitment to combating corruption and addressing issues related to education and employment.
The Haryana Assembly comprises 90 members, with voting scheduled for October 5. The results are set to be announced on October 8, coinciding with the counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir.
Recent Posts
- Gani Adams Critiques President Tinubu’s Administration in Open Letter
- Survivor of September 11th Attacks Shares His Story and Lessons Learned
- Claims of Kamala Harris Wearing Disguised Earpieces During Debate Debunked
- Belarus Defense Ministry Official Claims Pokémon Go as Intelligence Tool
- Trump and Harris Clash Over Foreign Policy in Latest Presidential Debate
- Borno State Government Responds to Flood Disaster in Maiduguri
- Leaders Gather for 9/11 Commemoration at Ground Zero
- Astronaut Frank L. Culbertson Jr Reflects on 9/11 from Space
- Fort Lauderdale Mayor Warns of Legal Challenges Amid New Homelessness Legislation
- Gospel Music Star Dele Gold Passes Away
- Kamala Harris Highlights John McCain in Presidential Debate
- U.S. Commemorates 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks Amidst Political Landscape
- Roberto Luongo Makes a Splash in Beer League Hockey
- Commemoration of the 23rd Anniversary of September 11 Attacks
- 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR
- Bafana Bafana Secures Dramatic Victory Against South Sudan
- Malaika Arora’s Father Passes Away: Investigation Underway
- Janhvi Kapoor Makes South Indian Film Debut in Devara: Part 1
- Public Demonstration for Justice for Fallen Artist Mohbad
- The Amazing Race Canada Renewed for Season 11