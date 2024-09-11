AAP Releases Fourth List of Candidates for Haryana Assembly Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the release of its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. This latest list includes 21 additional candidates, bringing the total number of declared candidates to 61.

Kavita Dalal has been nominated to contest from the Julana seat, where she will face off against BJP‘s Yogesh Bairagi. Other notable candidates include Sunil Bindal from Karnal, Sham Mehta from Sirsa, Lalit Tyagi from Yamunanagar, Sanjay Satrodiya from Hisar, and Nishant Anand from Gurgaon.

The announcement followed the party’s decision to proceed independently in Haryana after the breakdown of seat-sharing discussions with the Congress. This decision comes as the AAP aims to strengthen its presence in Haryana, where they previously struggled in the 2019 elections.

Following the breakdown of talks with the Congress, the party emphasized its preparation for all 90 assembly seats from the outset. As the deadline for filing nominations approaches on September 12, AAP’s Haryana president Sushil Gupta stated that the party is ready to contest the elections.

On the same day, Manish Sisodia, a senior AAP leader, participated in a rally for Anurag Dhanda, who is running for the Kalayat seat. Sisodia highlighted the party’s commitment to combating corruption and addressing issues related to education and employment.

The Haryana Assembly comprises 90 members, with voting scheduled for October 5. The results are set to be announced on October 8, coinciding with the counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir.