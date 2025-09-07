Aaron Donald Launches New Podcast with NFL Stars

Los Angeles, CA – Former NFL star Aaron Donald is stepping into the world of podcasting, announcing a new show called “The Inner Circle Podcast.” The show will also feature notable guests Matt Ryan, Zach Klein, and Todd France.

Donald, who has had a successful career in real estate and other ventures since retiring from football, is excited about this new endeavor. He and his co-hosts, which include Atlanta Falcons legend Matt Ryan and sportscaster Zach Klein, aim to provide listeners with unique insights into the world of professional football.

The podcast promises to share untold stories and behind-the-scenes perspectives from various angles of the sport, including experiences from players, agents, and reporters. Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is expected to have plenty of compelling stories as this marks his first time hosting a podcast.

As of now, the frequency of episode releases has not been announced, but fans can expect engaging conversations and insightful discussions from these football experts. Ryan, a former NFL MVP, is also set to contribute his experiences and anecdotes.