Aaron Ekblad Signs Eight-Year Contract with Florida Panthers, Avoids Free Agency

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Defenseman Aaron Ekblad will remain with the Florida Panthers after signing an eight-year contract worth $48.8 million, sources confirmed Monday. The deal carries an average annual value of $6.1 million, keeping Ekblad off the free agent market.

The 29-year-old was set to become one of the most sought-after players when NHL free agency opens Tuesday. However, after the Panthers’ recent success, including two consecutive Stanley Cup championships, Ekblad chose to stay with the only NHL team he has ever known.

General Manager Bill Zito praised the Panthers’ culture and hinted that they still plan to retain other key players. “If what I think isn’t accurate, and it might not be, we have a Plan B and a Plan C,” Zito said. “But my preference is that there’s enough for guys to want to stay and be part of this.”

Ekblad was the first overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft and has been a vital part of the Panthers’ defense, contributing 118 goals and 380 points over 732 games. Despite a dip in production over the last two seasons, he remains a formidable presence on the ice, averaging over 23 minutes of playtime per game.

Aside from Ekblad’s contract, Zito recently secured an eight-year deal for playoff MVP Sam Bennett, valued at $64 million. Along with the existing contracts of defenseman Seth Jones and Gustav Forsling, this consolidation shapes a strong defensive lineup for the upcoming years.

However, uncertainty lingers over the future of forward Brad Marchand. Acquired mid-season, Marchand played a crucial role in the Panthers’ playoff success, raising questions about his upcoming free agency.

Team discussions will continue, as the Panthers navigate their salary cap with $4.9 million available for the coming season. Zito expressed hope that the team can keep all their key players as they aim for continued success.

Despite the salary constraints, both Ekblad and Marchand have indicated their desire to remain in Florida, contributing to the team’s ambitions in the next season.