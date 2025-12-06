De’Aaron Fox Leads Spurs to Close Win Over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — De’Aaron Fox scored 31 points as the San Antonio Spurs edged the Orlando Magic 114-112 on Wednesday night. The game featured a thrilling finish where Fox scored the Spurs’ final 10 points, including two free throws with 1.4 seconds remaining.

The Spurs secured the win despite missing star player Victor Wembanyama, who is sidelined with a calf injury. Luke Kornet made a crucial block on Franz Wagner‘s shot as time expired, marking his third block of the game.

Wagner led the Magic with 25 points, while Desmond Bane contributed 24 points before fouling out with 25.6 seconds left in the game. The Magic struggled, suffering their third loss in ten games since Paolo Banchero was ruled out due to a groin injury.

In a back-and-forth contest, San Antonio managed to maintain a lead, driven by Fox’s late-game heroics. They also relied on Dylan Harper, who added 16 points and made an impact on both ends of the court with five rebounds and five assists.

The Spurs now look ahead to their next match against the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Magic will host the Miami Heat for their upcoming game.