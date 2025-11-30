Sports
Aaron Glenn Finds Guidance from Hall of Fame Coach Bill Cowher
Detroit, MI — Aaron Glenn, the new head coach of the Detroit Lions, has openly discussed his coaching influences this season. Among those he credits for guidance are former coach Bill Parcells and his ex-boss Dan Campbell.
This season, Glenn has also leaned on another notable figure: Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher. The former Pittsburgh Steelers coach, who now works as a CBS broadcaster, has stepped into a mentorship role for Glenn.
Glenn and Cowher began to connect when Glenn served as the defensive coordinator for the Lions. During that time, Cowher made several visits to the Lions training center, where he and Glenn had the opportunity to meet and exchange ideas.
In recent conversations, Glenn has shared how Cowher’s insights have helped shape his approach as a head coach. ‘Having someone like Bill to turn to has been invaluable for me this first season,’ Glenn said.
With Cowher’s experience and knowledge, Glenn is looking to build on the strengths of the Lions while navigating the challenges of his coaching debut. As the season progresses, he aims to integrate lessons from both Cowher and other mentors into his coaching style.
