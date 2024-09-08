Aaron Grymes Announces Retirement from CFL

Aaron Grymes has officially announced his retirement from the Canadian Football League (CFL), marking the conclusion of his playing career following a one-day contract signing with the Edmonton Elks.

The experienced defensive back has had three stints with the Elks and played a pivotal role in the team’s Grey Cup victory in 2016. Over his eight-season career in the CFL, Grymes accumulated a total of 240 defensive tackles, 19 special teams tackles, and 12 interceptions across 79 games played.

In 2015, he was acknowledged as a CFL All-Star, and he spent the subsequent season with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles before returning to the Elks.

After retiring from professional play, Grymes is set to transition into a new role as a defensive assistant and community ambassador with the Edmonton Elks.

Meanwhile, the Elks are preparing to face the Calgary Stampeders in a Labour Day rematch, scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. at Commonwealth Stadium. Bethel Thompson has been named the starting quarterback once again after leading the Elks to a 35-20 victory during the previous Labour Day matchup.