Sports
Aaron Grymes Announces Retirement from CFL
Aaron Grymes has officially announced his retirement from the Canadian Football League (CFL), marking the conclusion of his playing career following a one-day contract signing with the Edmonton Elks.
The experienced defensive back has had three stints with the Elks and played a pivotal role in the team’s Grey Cup victory in 2016. Over his eight-season career in the CFL, Grymes accumulated a total of 240 defensive tackles, 19 special teams tackles, and 12 interceptions across 79 games played.
In 2015, he was acknowledged as a CFL All-Star, and he spent the subsequent season with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles before returning to the Elks.
After retiring from professional play, Grymes is set to transition into a new role as a defensive assistant and community ambassador with the Edmonton Elks.
Meanwhile, the Elks are preparing to face the Calgary Stampeders in a Labour Day rematch, scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. at Commonwealth Stadium. Bethel Thompson has been named the starting quarterback once again after leading the Elks to a 35-20 victory during the previous Labour Day matchup.
Recent Posts
- Springboks Triumph Over All Blacks in the Freedom Cup
- Jomo Sono Advocates for the Protection of Young Talent Relebohile Mofokeng
- The Weeknd Teases New Album at Exclusive São Paulo Concert
- Canadian Athletes Shine at the Paralympic Games in Paris
- Vancouver Whitecaps Aim for Playoff Success Amidst Competitive Season
- Perth Zoo Offers Free Entry for West Australian Families
- Knights Face Dolphins in Crucial Season Finale
- USC Football Aims for Continued Success Against Utah State
- Iowa State Claims Victory in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Day Information
- General Asim Munir Acknowledges Pakistani Army’s Role in Kargil War
- URM Extends Partnership with Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
- Super Typhoon Yagi Strikes Vietnam After Devastating Philippines and China
- Edmonton Elks Defeat Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Rematch
- Mitch Robinson Faces Entry Trouble at Brisbane Lions Dressing Rooms
- England Secures 2-0 Victory Against Republic of Ireland in Nations League
- Sooners Scheduled to Face Houston in First Big 12 Opponent Since Joining SEC
- Reese’s Remarkable Rookie Season Ends Due to Injury
- Malappuram FC Triumphs in Inaugural Match of Super League Kerala
- LSU Football Team Prepares for Home Opener Against Nicholls State