Aaron Judge Aims to Regain Form Against White Sox Tonight

CHICAGO, IL — New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge looks to build on his recent performance as the team faces the struggling Chicago White Sox tonight. The game is set to begin at 7:40 PM EDT at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Judge ended a mini-slump with a two-hit game, including a home run, helping the Yankees to a 7-5 win over the White Sox yesterday. Despite challenges since returning from the injured list, he remains the favorite for his third AL MVP award.

The Yankees have been performing well offensively, ranking fourth in the majors with an average of 4.96 runs per game, and a slugging percentage of .425. They excel against left-handed pitchers, while the White Sox’s starting pitcher Cade Povich has an expected ERA of 5.57 and ranks poorly in hard-hit rate and exit velocity.

Recent stats indicate that Yankees hitters have a .490 slugging percentage, and Judge leads the league with a .668 slugging average, significantly higher than the second-place player, Shohei Ohtani. The Yankees can capitalize as 17 mph winds blow towards the outfield.

The White Sox are coming off a tough stretch, holding a .364 winning percentage this season, with a roster struggling to score runs. This matchup favors the Yankees, who are seen as 61.5% likely to win according to various betting models.

Throughout the 2024 season, the Yankees posted an impressive 48-10 record when scoring first. This trend continues to give them an advantage against a White Sox team that has won only 7% of games when their opponents score first.