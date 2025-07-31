Aaron Judge’s Injury Raises Concerns for Fantasy Baseball Players

New York, NY – New York Yankees star Aaron Judge‘s recent injury diagnosis has raised alarms among fantasy baseball managers. Initially described as ‘mostly good news,’ the situation presents more questions than reassurances as Judge faces a potential absence from the game.

The reigning MVP, who is still leading in fantasy points this season with 402, is reportedly sidelined due to a flexor tendon strain in his right elbow. Five days post-injury, the Yankees are projecting a minimum ten-day recovery, but the uncertainty surrounding his return remains a significant concern for fantasy teams.

Judge’s injury is particularly alarming because it marks an unusual event in fantasy baseball history. In the past 45 seasons, only two top players have missed at least ten days due to injury following the All-Star break. Edgar Martinez in 1996 and David Ortiz in 2012 both faced lengthy absences, raising questions about Judge’s future performance.

Moreover, historical data indicates that flexor tendon injuries are rare among hitters. Only seven players experienced similar injuries over the past decade, with most requiring surgical procedures and extended recovery times. Such precedents amplify worries that Judge’s path to return could be more complicated than the Yankees are willing to disclose.

Fantasy analysts have begun discussing the impact of Judge’s potential absence. For teams ready to adapt, the waiver wire remains populated with players who can help substitute for Judge’s substantial contributions. However, if Judge misses significant time, the implications for leagues with deeper rosters cannot be overlooked.

ESPN’s fantasy experts encourage managers to keep Judge on their rosters while navigating this challenging situation. Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Judge is gradually ramping up baseball activities, hinting at a target return date of August 5. Thus, holding onto Judge may prove essential to any fantasy team.

While Judge’s injury is undeniably a setback, his elite talent continues to inspire cautious optimism among players and fans alike. As the situation unfolds, fantasy managers will need to balance hope with preparedness for their teams.