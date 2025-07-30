Aaron Judge’s Injury Update: Likely Return After Short IL Stint

NEW YORK, NY — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is expected to resume hitting off a tee in the coming days after being sidelined with a flexor strain. Manager Aaron Boone stated on Tuesday that Judge would soon begin a hitting regimen.

“I think he’s going to start hitting off the tee and some toss today or tomorrow,” Boone said during a press conference before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Boone remains optimistic that Judge may return after the mandated minimum of 10 days on the injured list.

Boone emphasized the need to monitor Judge’s recovery closely. “We’ll listen to the body, the trainers, him, and see where we’re at,” he added. While there is hope for a swift return, Judge will not be throwing for 10 to 15 days, which means he will likely serve as a designated hitter initially.

In a prior statement, Boone expressed concerns that throwing could compromise Judge’s ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), although he believes Judge can safely DH without risking further injury. The Yankees have dismissed the possibility of having Judge play first base upon his return.

Before his injury, Judge had a standout season, boasting a .342 batting average with 37 home runs in 103 games. He led the majors in several categories, including OPS and WAR, making him a favorite for the American League MVP until now.

As Judge remains sidelined, the Yankees have made acquisitions, adding third baseman and utility infielder to offset his absence. The team enters the trade deadline, scheduled for July 31, looking for further adjustments.

Judge’s injury initially raised concerns of possible Tommy John surgery, which would have drastically altered the team’s strategy. However, it has since been clarified that Judge’s condition is not as severe, allowing the Yankees to plan for a return if he responds well to treatment.

As it stands, the Yankees are trying to maintain their position in the playoff race, currently standing at 57-49 with a narrow gap in the Wild Card standings. The timeline for Judge’s return is still uncertain, as experts caution that recovery from a flexor strain can often take longer than expected.

In his own words, sports injury expert Will Carroll noted that a flexor tendon injury can significantly impact a hitter’s performance. “This small little tendon… often takes a month or even more to heal up,” he stated, suggesting Judge may not be back until September.