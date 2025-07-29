Aaron Judge Placed on Injured List with Flexor Strain

NEW YORK — New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right flexor strain, a source confirmed to ESPN on Sunday. Judge, a two-time MVP, will play as a designated hitter upon his return until he can throw from the outfield.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated that Judge’s recovery plan includes a possible return to throwing within 10 to 14 days. “There’s the feeling that if he just DH’d now, that he probably would not compromise his UCL,” Boone said regarding Judge’s injury. While Judge has played first base in high school, the Yankees will not have him switch positions during the season.

Boone added that Giancarlo Stanton, who has not played in the outfield since 2023 due to elbow pain, is scheduled to start working out in the outfield this week. Stanton’s role as the everyday DH was a significant factor in the decision to place Judge on the injured list, allowing Judge to focus on recovering.

Since returning from injury in June, Stanton has performed well, batting .277 with seven home runs over 28 games. Boone expressed confidence in Stanton’s ability to handle the outfield despite earlier elbow issues. “Not right now, no,” Boone said when asked about concerns regarding Stanton’s health affecting his fielding.

With Judge sidelined, the Yankees are expected to shift their outfield configuration, placing other players in left and center field while utilizing Amed Rosario, a recently acquired utility player, in various positions. Rosario has demonstrated strong performance against left-handed pitchers, which could benefit the Yankees offensively while Judge recovers.

The Yankees aim to have Judge healthy for a push in the AL East, where they currently trail behind the Toronto Blue Jays. Boone noted that it’s essential to avoid further injury to Judge’s right arm, stating, “give this time to calm down a little bit, hopefully heal, and then hopefully put us in a better position long term.”