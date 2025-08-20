Aaron Judge’s Return to Fielding Remains Uncertain Amid Injuries

TAMPA, Fla. — Aaron Boone, manager of the New York Yankees, updated the status of star outfielder Aaron Judge on Tuesday, asserting that Judge may not regain his typical throwing ability this season due to a flexor strain in his right elbow. Boone’s comments came after Judge was designated as a DH since being activated from the injured list on August 5.

During an interview on WFAN, Boone revealed, “I don’t think we’re going to see him throwing like he normally does at any point this year.” After the radio appearance, he seemed to clarify that his earlier statement might have been overstated. He mentioned that he was unsure Judge would return to his usual strong arm but expected him to manage fielding responsibilities.

Judge, who was caught off guard by Boone’s comments, responded by saying he felt “way better” than he did last month when he struggled to make even short throws. He has progressed to throwing up to 250 feet, expressing confidence in returning to full strength. “I don’t know why he said that,” Judge noted, emphasizing that Boone had not observed his recent progress.

The Yankees held a three-game lead for the final American League wild-card spot, and Judge remains key to their offensive lineup. This season, he has a batting average of .333, with 39 home runs and 91 RBIs, ranking among the league leaders. His performance is critical for the team as they seek a playoff berth.

Meanwhile, Giancarlo Stanton returned to the Yankees lineup after missing three games due to general soreness. Though he posted impressive stats this season, his lengthy injury history raises concerns about his ability to stay healthy while playing in the field. Stanton also didn’t return until mid-June after experiencing tendinitis in both elbows.

In addition to Judge’s status, the Yankees reinstated utility player Oswald Peraza from the 10-day injured list while placing left-hander Nestor Cortes on the 15-day IL due to a bruised left forearm.

Boone confirmed that Judge’s ongoing soreness while throwing is being managed carefully. “I think he feels it a little bit, but that’s why we control the distance and effort,” Boone explained. He underlined the importance of making prudent decisions regarding when Judge could safely return to fielding.