Sports
Aaron Judge Ties DiMaggio for Fourth on Yankees Home Run List
NEW YORK, NY
Aaron Judge wasted no time in moving up the New York Yankees‘ all-time home run leaderboard Thursday night. Just two days after surpassing Hall of Famer Yogi Berra for fifth place, Judge hit home runs in his first two at-bats against the Philadelphia Phillies, tying Joe DiMaggio for fourth with 361 career home runs.
Judge’s first homer came in the first inning, soaring 413 feet to left-center field off pitcher Ryan Garcia. It marked Judge’s 18th home run of the season, which ties a major league record for homers in the first inning set previously by Judge and Alex Rodriguez.
“It’s just an important day for all of us to come together,” Judge said. “It’s kind of a surreal moment.” The two-time MVP reached the 45-home run mark for the fourth time in his career, now only behind Babe Ruth’s nine seasons with 45 or more homers.
Judge quickly landed the tying homer in the third inning, driving a 434-foot shot off Garcia to give the Yankees a 4-1 lead. In doing so, he tied DiMaggio in his 1,129th regular-season game and has posted an impressive .322 batting average, leading the league.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed his admiration for Judge’s achievement, emphasizing the significance of joining DiMaggio on the list. “Joe DiMaggio transcended baseball,” Boone said. “To be next to him is a privilege.” Judge’s performance has only solidified his reputation as a key player for the Yankees.
The game came as the Yankees continue their push for a playoff spot, making every home run crucial in the late-season playoffs scenario.
