Sports
Aaron Nola Shines in Rehab Start for IronPigs
Lehigh Valley, PA
The Philadelphia Phillies received some positive news regarding veteran pitcher Aaron Nola as he aims to recover from an early-season injury and poor performance. Nola struggled with a 6.16 ERA in his first nine starts before being placed on the injured list due to a sprained ankle. His recovery faced further delays due to side soreness.
Nola recently began his rehabilitation assignments with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. In his latest outing, he allowed only one run in 3 2/3 innings, contributing to the IronPigs’ 12-1 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. This win marked the 287th for IronPigs manager Anthony Contreras, setting a franchise record for most managerial wins.
This was Nola’s second appearance with Lehigh Valley, following a previous start where he threw three scoreless innings. The Phillies are eager for his return as they push for a playoff spot, especially since ace Zack Wheeler has struggled to recover from his last start and Ranger Suarez has had issues with velocity.
Nola is slated for at least one more rehab start for the IronPigs as he works to increase his pitch count and aims to return to the major leagues soon.
