Aaron Nola Surpasses Cole Hamels for Most Strikeouts in Phillies History

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Aaron Nola made history on Thursday night by surpassing Cole Hamels for the third-most strikeouts in Philadelphia Phillies history. Nola achieved this milestone during a dominating performance against the Atlanta Braves, striking out Ronald Acuña Jr. in the sixth inning, marking his 1,845th career strikeout.

“I never thought I’d pass Cole,” Nola said after the game. “Honestly, I didn’t even know. I didn’t look at any records, and that was not even in my mind.” Nola’s strikeout pushed him ahead of Hamels, who had 1,844 strikeouts during his career with the team.

Despite allowing four runs in six innings, Nola’s performance was backed by a powerful Phillies offense. The team won the game 19-4, with Kyle Schwarber hitting four home runs, becoming only the 21st player in MLB history to achieve this feat in a single game. Schwarber’s nine RBIs also set a new franchise record for the most in a single game.

The Phillies managed to score five runs in the first inning and built a commanding lead. The offensive explosion included contributions from other players, such as Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto, who also hit home runs during the game.

Nola, who returned to the lineup after a three-month stint on the injured list, reflected on his journey. He debuted with the Phillies in 2015 and earned his first win right after Hamels’ no-hitter. “It’s cool. I’m going to have to bust his chops,” Nola remarked about sharing the clubhouse with Hamels when he first arrived in the league.

Now, with Nola reaching this significant career milestone, he finds himself behind only Steve Carlton and Robin Roberts on the Phillies’ all-time strikeout list. “I just want to keep making starts and have good years and be healthy,” Nola stated.

Looking ahead, the Phillies are positioned well in the NL East, leading the New York Mets by five games as they approach the final stretch of the season. Nola, the longest-tenured player on the team, aims to inspire younger teammates, emphasizing the importance of support and accessibility.

Nola’s next goal will be to catch Roberts, who sits at 1,871 strikeouts. As the 32-year-old continues his career, he remains focused on contributing to his team’s success.