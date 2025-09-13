Aaron Phypers Accuses Denise Richards of Abandoning Messy Home

Los Angeles, CA – Aaron Phypers, Denise Richards‘ estranged husband, recently provided a tour of their rental home, claiming it was left in disarray by Richards amid their ongoing divorce. The 52-year-old actor showcased the $3.5 million property to Inside Edition, revealing rooms filled with piles of clothes and trash.

“There’s hundreds of dollars worth of vintage clothing in here. It is riddled with moths,” Phypers commented as he pointed out the clutter. He also displayed a messy bathroom counter filled with used toiletries, stating, “She buys makeup and keeps buying more.”

Richards, 54, has previously asserted in court documents that she moved out of the home two years ago and blamed Phypers and his family for severely damaging the property. She indicated that her ex has been living in the house with his relatives and their 15 dogs.

In a prior filing, Richards stated that Phypers would be responsible for rent starting in January 2023, but he did not pay, leading to her seeking legal action for eviction. A judge authorized Richards to retrieve her belongings and pets from the house, with plans set for this Saturday.

Phypers, still living in the home, stated in his interview that he believes Richards is responsible for the disorder, suggesting she may have a hoarding issue. His mother shared her confusion over the situation, stating, “I loved Denise and I treated her like a daughter.”

Amid their legal battles, Phypers filed for divorce earlier this year after six years of marriage. He also accused Richards of retaliating against him for a public breakup by filing a bogus abuse claim. The couple had initially wed in a 2018 beachfront ceremony broadcast on Bravo.