Aaron Phypers Accuses Denise Richards of Drug Abuse and Infidelity

LOS ANGELES, CA — Aaron Phypers has made serious allegations against his estranged wife Denise Richards, claiming she has an addiction to painkillers and is involved in an ongoing affair. These accusations surfaced in a letter Phypers wrote, which was reported by Page Six, following their separation on July 7, 2025.

The couple, married for six years, is officially splitting up after Phypers filed for divorce on July 7. In his letter, aimed at family and friends, Phypers described Richards as being addicted to Vicodin and Adderall, suggesting that she mixes these with alcohol. He expressed concern for her well-being, stating, “This isn’t just a relationship breaking down. It’s a cry for help,” and asked for prayers for Richards.

Phypers conveyed his worry about Richards’ health, claiming she has not been eating properly and has experienced severe incidents related to her substance abuse. He alleged that he had witnessed her passing out, including while driving their daughter, Eloise. He insisted to family and friends that he has never physically harmed Richards, despite her earlier claims of abuse.

Richards, who has engaged legal counsel, responded to Phypers’ claims through her attorney, Brett Berman. He stated that Richards would not address what he described as “false allegations” publicly but would respond in court. He accused Phypers of harassing Richards after she served him with a temporary restraining order.

On July 17, Richards was granted a temporary restraining order against Phypers, claiming he has physically abused her during their marriage. In her court documents, she described multiple instances of violence, detailing how Phypers would choke her, squeeze her arms tightly, and even threaten her life.

Richards also included graphic evidence of her injuries in her filing, claiming she had sustained concussions due to the alleged abuse. The temporary restraining order mandates that Phypers stay at least 100 yards away from Richards until a court hearing on August 8, which will determine its future.

Both parties are navigating a tumultuous legal landscape. In addition to the divorce and restraining order, Phypers is also facing a lawsuit for alleged fraud related to a stem-cell treatment he promoted at his wellness center.

As the situation develops, the couple’s frayed relationship continues to attract public attention, with both sides presenting contrasting narratives.