Aaron Rodgers Finds New Home with Steelers, Excited for 2025 Season

LATROBE, Pa. — Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has had a tumultuous past couple of seasons, has signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers as he embarks on his 21st NFL season. During a training camp session this week, he expressed gratitude for the welcoming relationship he has formed with head coach Mike Tomlin.

Rodgers, 41, previously played for the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets. He was released by the Jets in March, leading him to ponder whether to join the Steelers, New York Giants, or Minnesota Vikings, or even retire. In a conversation with The Athletic, he emphasized how Tomlin’s empathy during their discussions influenced his decision to play for Pittsburgh.

“It felt like I was talking to a friend, not a coach,” Rodgers said. “He talked about it the other day: Listening is a skill. I appreciated the way he talked to me and the respect he had for me.”

Tomlin is entering his 19th season as the head coach of the Steelers and has built a stable franchise, winning six Super Bowls. After parting ways with two starting quarterbacks, he’s excited to have Rodgers on board, noting he hasn’t seen any decline in the quarterback’s skills.

“I don’t see any deterioration in his skill set or his talents,” Tomlin said. “His agenda has always been winning, and that’s music to my ears.”

Despite an injury-plagued last season, where he tore his Achilles during a game, Rodgers insists he is ready for the challenge ahead. He has taken a team-friendly salary, signing a deal worth $13.65 million that reflects his priority of being part of a winning culture.

Rodgers believes Pittsburgh’s culture resonates with his time in Green Bay, where he found stability and consistency. “There’s a way that they operate that sets them apart,” he stated. “There’s a history of excellence here.”

Training camp has provided opportunities for Rodgers to build chemistry with his new teammates, especially wide receiver DK Metcalf, whom the Steelers signed this offseason. Both players have expressed excitement about their potential collaboration on the field.

“Going to listen to everything he says,” Metcalf noted about working with Rodgers. “I’m just trying to be another one of his great receivers.”

The Steelers will open their season against the Jets, Rodgers’ former team, providing a compelling storyline as he begins this new chapter in Pittsburgh. With Tomlin at the helm and new talent on the roster, the Steelers are eager to improve upon last season’s performance.