Sports
Aaron Rodgers Nears Brett Favre’s Touchdown Record This Weekend
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — September 11, 2025 — Aaron Rodgers, the veteran quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is on the brink of breaking Brett Favre‘s long-standing touchdown record. After a strong debut for the Steelers where he threw four touchdown passes, Rodgers has now reached a total of 507 career regular-season touchdown passes, just one behind Favre’s 508.
This Sunday, during the game against the Seattle Seahawks, Rodgers has the opportunity to tie and possibly surpass Favre on the NFL’s all-time list for touchdown passes. A single touchdown will put him at 508, while two will secure his position as the fourth-most prolific touchdown passer in league history.
Rodgers, who turned 41 this season, transitioned to Pittsburgh after a challenging two years with the New York Jets, marked by injuries and inconsistency. However, his performance in Week 1 has reignited hopes for a resurgence. If he continues his current trajectory, he could also challenge for third place on the all-time touchdown list, where Peyton Manning sits with 539 touchdowns.
While Rodgers is closing in on Favre, he also aims to eclipse Philip Rivers‘ passing yard mark of 63,440 yards, currently needing just 244 yards to take sixth place all-time. At 63,196 career passing yards, this weekend’s game presents a dual milestone opportunity.
Despite earlier controversies and tense relations with the Packers during his career, Rodgers seems to have rediscovered his dominant form. He remains focused and poised, showing a new level of confidence in Pittsburgh. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see if he can surpass Favre and continue adding to his already storied legacy.
The NFL all-time touchdown list is topped by Tom Brady, who holds the record with 649 touchdown passes.
