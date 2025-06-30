Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers Tenure Sparks Controversy Over Future

Pittsburgh, PA — Aaron Rodgers‘ arrival as the new quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers is already stirring debates among fans and analysts. The 40-year-old NFL star signed a one-year deal with the Steelers, hoping to push for one last Super Bowl title. However, concerns grow that his time in Pittsburgh might not last the entire season if the team struggles.

Former Steelers linebacker James Harrison voiced his opinion on the matter, suggesting that if the team fails to perform, Rodgers could be cut midseason. “If they start losing and it’s looking like they ain’t gonna make above .500, I think it gets real ugly, real fast,” Harrison stated. “To the point where they may just be like, ‘Let’s let this dude go midseason.’”

Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP and admired for his leadership and experience. Despite being in peak physical condition, some insiders argue that his signing could disrupt the Steelers’ long-term plans to find a new franchise quarterback. ESPN analyst Ryan Clark emphasized that while Rodgers may keep the team competitive, it could prevent them from securing a top draft pick in 2025.

The Steelers missed out on a chance to draft one of the emerging quarterback talents like Shedeur Sanders or Carson Beck, which may leave them without a clear future at the position. In contrast, rookie Will Howard is preparing quietly under Rodgers’ mentorship. Many in the organization view Howard as a potential starter, especially if Rodgers gets injured or released.

The atmosphere around the Steelers has changed significantly since Rodgers signed. Initially considered a distraction due to past controversies, his reception by teammates has reportedly been more positive than expected. “I think most of them are like, ‘Yeah, he’s a cooler guy, he is more normal than what you hear about,’” said NFL analyst Mike Hathhorn.

With no shortage of excitement for the upcoming season, the Pittsburgh franchise hopes that Rodgers can guide them while preparing his successor for the future. However, with uncertainties surrounding the team’s performance, the question remains—will Rodgers’ time in Pittsburgh be the finale he envisions?