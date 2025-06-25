Aaron Sorkin developing ‘The Social Network Part II’ at Sony Pictures

Los Angeles, CA – Aaron Sorkin is set to direct a follow-up to his Academy Award-winning film, ‘The Social Network,’ which tells the story of Facebook’s origins. Sources confirm that the new film, dubbed ‘The Social Network Part II,’ is currently in development at Sony Pictures.

The sequel will not be a traditional follow-up but will explore new angles, focusing on the investigation by the Wall Street Journal’s ‘The Facebook Files.’ This series of articles, published in October 2021, detailed the harmful impacts of Facebook on its users and highlighted the inner workings of the social media giant.

Since its release in 2010, the original ‘The Social Network’ garnered significant acclaim, earning $226 million worldwide and receiving eight Academy Award nominations, of which it won three, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Sorkin. His keen interest in revisiting the Facebook narrative flourished after the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol attack, which he believes spotlighted Facebook’s role in societal issues.

While the sequel will not primarily focus on the January 6 incident, it will address Facebook’s influence on various social issues, including its effects on youth and violence. Sorkin’s experience as a director has grown, with previous works including ‘Molly’s Game,’ ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7,’ and ‘Being the Ricardos.’

No production date has been announced, but Sorkin is expected to search for his cast soon. The original film helped launch the careers of actors like Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield, leading to speculation about potential casting for the sequel. Eisenberg, who portrayed Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, has not confirmed his involvement, but significant interest surrounds the possibility of his return.

‘There cannot be a Facebook movie without Zuckerberg,’ an anonymous user commented, echoing the sentiments of many fans eagerly awaiting the project’s updates. As ‘The Social Network Part II’ gains momentum, anticipation continues to build around its exploration of Facebook’s complex legacy.