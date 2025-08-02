Los Angeles, CA – Aaron Taylor-Johnson is currently the favorite among oddsmakers to portray James Bond, with betting odds sitting at 2.4-to-1, according to VegasInsider. However, industry insiders caution that this speculation may be premature.

The discussion of Taylor-Johnson as the next 007 gained traction following leaks from U.K. media, particularly The Sun, which has labeled him a frontrunner since Daniel Craig‘s departure from the role. The tabloid reported in late 2022 that Taylor-Johnson ‘impressed’ producer Barbara Broccoli during a supposed secret screen test at Pinewood Studios.

“Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it,” an unnamed source claimed, though some experts in the film community question the validity of these reports. Historically, Bond screen tests occur only after a director is confirmed for the project. This has not yet happened, as Denis Villeneuve was only hired in June 2022, and the film franchise was sold to Amazon in early 2025.

Additionally, Taylor-Johnson’s odds may have been influenced by his recent announcement as a global ambassador for Omega, a brand linked to the Bond franchise. Critics argue that this affiliation is not confirmation of his potential casting.

“The more you push for the role, the more it can backfire,” said an insider from Rambling, indicating that high-profile endorsements may do more harm than good.

As speculation continues, it remains uncertain if Taylor-Johnson will truly step into the iconic tux or if the quest for the next Bond will take an unexpected turn.