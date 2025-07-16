Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reunites with Robert Eggers for Werwulf Film

LOS ANGELES, CA — Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to star in Robert Eggers‘ upcoming film “Werwulf,” a werewolf horror feature scheduled for release on Christmas Day 2026. Taylor-Johnson joins Eggers following their collaboration on the acclaimed gothic horror film “Nosferatu,” which premiered in 2024.

In addition to Taylor-Johnson, actress Lily-Rose Depp is in talks to join the cast, making it a reunion of sorts for the team behind “Nosferatu.” The script for “Werwulf” was co-written by Eggers and Icelandic poet Sjón, who also co-wrote Eggers’ previous work, “The Northman,” released in 2022.

Focus Features is producing the project, continuing its partnership with Eggers, who has worked with the studio on all his films. This includes “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse,” both of which received critical acclaim and significant attention.

The plot of “Werwulf” remains largely under wraps, but based on the title, it is expected to explore themes related to the mythical creature. Previous depictions of werewolves in film and literature will likely inform Eggers’ unique, historically inspired vision.

<p"Nosferatu" was a significant success, grossing over $181 million worldwide against expectations. It starred Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding, alongside Bill Skarsgård and Depp. Taylor-Johnson's recent credits include "28 Years Later" and "Kraven the Hunter," while Depp has appeared in films such as "Wolf" and HBO's "The Idol."

As excitement builds for “Werwulf,” details will continue to emerge in the lead-up to its Christmas release.