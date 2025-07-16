Entertainment
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reunites with Robert Eggers for Werwulf Film
LOS ANGELES, CA — Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to star in Robert Eggers‘ upcoming film “Werwulf,” a werewolf horror feature scheduled for release on Christmas Day 2026. Taylor-Johnson joins Eggers following their collaboration on the acclaimed gothic horror film “Nosferatu,” which premiered in 2024.
In addition to Taylor-Johnson, actress Lily-Rose Depp is in talks to join the cast, making it a reunion of sorts for the team behind “Nosferatu.” The script for “Werwulf” was co-written by Eggers and Icelandic poet Sjón, who also co-wrote Eggers’ previous work, “The Northman,” released in 2022.
Focus Features is producing the project, continuing its partnership with Eggers, who has worked with the studio on all his films. This includes “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse,” both of which received critical acclaim and significant attention.
The plot of “Werwulf” remains largely under wraps, but based on the title, it is expected to explore themes related to the mythical creature. Previous depictions of werewolves in film and literature will likely inform Eggers’ unique, historically inspired vision.
<p"Nosferatu" was a significant success, grossing over $181 million worldwide against expectations. It starred Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding, alongside Bill Skarsgård and Depp. Taylor-Johnson's recent credits include "28 Years Later" and "Kraven the Hunter," while Depp has appeared in films such as "Wolf" and HBO's "The Idol."
As excitement builds for “Werwulf,” details will continue to emerge in the lead-up to its Christmas release.
Recent Posts
- Toronto FC Prepares for Symbolic Match Against San Diego FC
- Von Miller Signs with Washington Commanders to Boost Pass Rush
- Manny Pacquiao Prepares for Comeback Bout Against Barrios in Las Vegas
- MLS and LIGA MX Announce Rosters for 2025 All-Star Skills Challenge
- Portland Timbers Host Real Salt Lake for 10th Anniversary Celebration
- Warren Warns of Economic Risks Amid Trump’s Policies
- Los Angeles Galaxy Seek Revenge Against Austin FC in Upcoming Match
- Pilot Error Suspected in Air India Crash That Killed 260
- New Tax Legislation May Benefit Seniors, Impact Social Security Recipients
- Wake Forest Alum Erin Regan Wins Pat Tillman Award at ESPYS
- Noah Wyle Receives Emmy Nomination for ‘The Pitt’ 26 Years After ‘ER’
- Brad Guzan Returns as Atlanta United Hosts Chicago Fire
- MLS Young Players Shine in Thrilling Matchday 24 Over the Weekend
- Seattle Sounders Face Colorado Rapids in Crucial Match Tonight
- Alex Morgan Shines in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition
- Gabby Thomas Stuns at 2025 ESPY Awards in LA
- Auburn’s Malcolm Simmons Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges
- USA Soccer Team Attempts to Lure Ralph Orquín Amid MLS Interests
- Russell Wilson Finds New Hope With New York Giants
- Bill O’Reilly Misstates Epstein’s Timeline on NewsNation