Aaron Wolf Faces EVIL at Wrestle Kingdom 20 for Championship Showdown

Tokyo, Japan — Aaron Wolf is set to make his professional wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, where he will challenge EVIL for the NEVER Openweight Championship. This match will mark the first defense of the title since October.

Wolf expressed his frustrations with EVIL and the House of Torture in an interview. ‘It was less anger and more just feeling like this wasn’t the NJPW I got attracted to,’ he said. He described his emotions as instinctive, leading him to confront House of Torture members impulsively.

The 2020 Olympic gold medalist acknowledged the challenges he faces against the seasoned EVIL. ‘He has a lot of power, ability, and experience on his side. He’s the most opposite to fair sportsmanship, and I know this won’t be any normal singles match,’ Wolf stated.

Despite his respect for EVIL’s wrestling skills, Wolf emphasized his commitment to a fair fight. He noted, ‘I’ll do all I can to watch tape, research, and find the weaknesses I can use to my advantage.’ He recognizes the difference between wrestling and judo, but he is prepared to adapt.

In a separate interview, EVIL retaliated with harsh words for Wolf, dismissing his credentials. ‘He can’t wrestle! Green as goose s—t! I’ll crush him!’ he declared, adding that Wolf is a ‘threat to society’ that needs to be ‘purged.’

EVIL, a four-time NEVER Openweight Champion, is confident he will maintain his title. ‘He’s going to be so nervous and terrified that golden rookie will have a brown streak on his gear,’ he taunted.

As anticipation builds for Wrestle Kingdom 20, the results will shape the card for the following event. The New Year Dash, set for January 5, will feature a main event with IWGP Tag Team Champions OSKAR and Yuto-Ice defending against Zack Sabre Jr. and Ryohei Oiwa.

Fans can stream Wrestle Kingdom 20 live on NJPW World as they witness the next chapter in this wrestling rivalry.