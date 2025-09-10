Abbey Road Unveils Nominees for 2025 Music Photography Awards

London, England — Abbey Road Studios has announced the nominees for its 2025 Music Photography Awards, featuring images from over 20,000 submissions from 30 countries. The nominated photographs capture performances from stars such as Chappell Roan, Lana Del Rey, Charli XCX, and Doja Cat.

The public can vote for the Music Moment of the Year until September 23 on the awards’ official website. The awards ceremony is scheduled for October 2 at Abbey Road Studios.

Mark Robertson, Abbey Road’s director of marketing and creative, expressed gratitude for the “incredibly gifted community of photographers.” He stated that these images showcase music photography as an art form that significantly influences culture.

This year, two new categories have been added—Portrait and Festivals—along with a special guest category titled Club Culture. All 40 shortlisted images will be displayed at Outernet London’s Now Pop One venue from September 19 to 23, giving fans a chance to view the works in person.

Some notable nominees include:

Live Music: Greg Noire, featuring Doja Cat performing on stage.

Greg Noire, featuring Doja Cat performing on stage. Music Moment of the Year: Kirby Gladstein, showcasing Lana Del Rey in a bridal gown.

Kirby Gladstein, showcasing Lana Del Rey in a bridal gown. Club Culture: Connor Baker, depicting club scene at Hï Ibiza.

Connor Baker, depicting club scene at Hï Ibiza. Festivals: Jez Pennington, capturing Enter Shikari at Download Festival.

Anton Corbijn, a prominent photographer and filmmaker, will receive the Icon Award at the ceremony. Born in the Netherlands, Corbijn’s photography, encompassing artists like U2, has shaped the music visual landscape for decades.

Fans are encouraged to engage with the exhibition and participate in the voting process, highlighting the recognition of music photography as a legitimate art form.