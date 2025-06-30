AbbVie to Acquire CAR-T Therapy Startup for Up to $2.1 Billion

BOSTON, MA — AbbVie announced Monday that it will acquire Capstan Therapeutics, a biotech startup focused on CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases, fibrosis, and cancer, for up to $2.1 billion. This deal highlights AbbVie’s commitment to expanding its immunology portfolio.

The acquisition will involve a cash payment upon closing, although AbbVie did not disclose a specific timeline for when the deal will be finalized. The terms of the financial agreement were also kept under wraps.

Capstan Therapeutics was founded in 2022 and has raised approximately $340 million from prominent investors including OrbiMed, Vida Ventures, and RA Capital. The startup has attracted notable venture teams from Pfizer, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, and Bristol Myers Squibb, indicating strong interest in its innovative approaches.

The company’s last valuation stood at around $500 million, according to Pitchbook, which underscores its growth potential in the rapidly advancing field of gene therapies.

As AbbVie forges ahead with this acquisition, the biotech community is eager to see how Capstan’s developments will enhance AbbVie’s capabilities in tackling complex diseases.