Business
AbbVie to Acquire CAR-T Therapy Startup for Up to $2.1 Billion
BOSTON, MA — AbbVie announced Monday that it will acquire Capstan Therapeutics, a biotech startup focused on CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases, fibrosis, and cancer, for up to $2.1 billion. This deal highlights AbbVie’s commitment to expanding its immunology portfolio.
The acquisition will involve a cash payment upon closing, although AbbVie did not disclose a specific timeline for when the deal will be finalized. The terms of the financial agreement were also kept under wraps.
Capstan Therapeutics was founded in 2022 and has raised approximately $340 million from prominent investors including OrbiMed, Vida Ventures, and RA Capital. The startup has attracted notable venture teams from Pfizer, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, and Bristol Myers Squibb, indicating strong interest in its innovative approaches.
The company’s last valuation stood at around $500 million, according to Pitchbook, which underscores its growth potential in the rapidly advancing field of gene therapies.
As AbbVie forges ahead with this acquisition, the biotech community is eager to see how Capstan’s developments will enhance AbbVie’s capabilities in tackling complex diseases.
Recent Posts
- Jon Stewart’s ‘Daily Show’ Transformed Political Satire and News Consumption
- Rangers’ Tyler Mahle Out for Two Weeks with Shoulder Injury
- North Texas Weather Report: Scattered Storms and Humid Fourth of July Ahead
- Reunion of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Set for July 1, 2025
- Manchester City and Al Hilal Clash in FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage
- Luke Kennard Signs With Atlanta Hawks for One Year
- Flash Flooding Washes Out Bridge in Lititz
- Azealia Banks Cancels UK Festival Performances Over Political Pressure
- Explosion Destroys Homes in North Philadelphia, One Dead, Two Injured
- Severe Storms Cause Fatalities and Power Outages in Springfield, Missouri
- Henry Golding Calls Charlize Theron a ‘Rare Commodity’ in Hollywood
- Sequel Plans Spark Excitement for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Series
- Ajit Pai: America Must Regain 5G Leadership from China
- Morocco Prepares for Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Amid Football Growth
- Spurs Sign Luke Kornet; Jordan Clarkson Becomes Free Agent
- Finding the Right Personal Injury Lawyer in Charlotte
- NBA Free Agency Sees Major Moves on Opening Day
- Boston Red Sox Activate Rookie Mayer for Series Against Reds
- Mason Plumlee Signs One-Year Deal with Charlotte Hornets
- NBA Free Agency Approaches as Teams Prepare Targets Amid Limited Stars