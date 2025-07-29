ABC’s Good Morning America Highlights Southlake Cafe

DALLAS, Texas — ABC News’ Good Morning America will visit the Dallas area this week as part of its My Kind of Town series. The morning show plans to feature La La Land Kind Cafe, located in Southlake, highlighting community support initiatives.

This visit marks the third stop in the series, which focuses on “neighbors helping neighbors.” Launched by Arlington native and ABC News reporter Will Ganss, the series started on July 28 in Detroit at the woman-owned company Rebel Nell, which creates jewelry from fallen graffiti.

On Tuesday, Ganss will travel to the Twin Cities area in Minnesota to highlight Shear Hope Collective, a free grooming service for underserved communities. “Visiting La La Land is the perfect way to spotlight the warmth of the Texan spirit,” Ganss said.

La La Land Kind Cafe employs young people aging out of the foster care system and aims to normalize kindness. A three-minute video featuring the café’s founder and CEO, Francois Reihani, is set to air on Wednesday morning.

Although Ganss will be in Southlake for the taping, the event is not open to the public. However, the café will remain open to customers throughout the day.

Founded in 2019, La La Land Kind Cafe first opened in Dallas’ Lower Greenville neighborhood. It has since expanded to include locations in Addison, Fort Worth, Richardson, and Plano, as well as in Houston and Los Angeles. The Southlake café is situated at 2175 E. Southlake Blvd., Suite 180.