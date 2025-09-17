Entertainment
ABC’s ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Debuts with New Twists and Characters
LOS ANGELES, CA — ABC’s crime drama, ‘High Potential,’ returns for its highly anticipated Season 2 on September 16, 2025. The show follows Morgan Gillory, played by Kaitlin Olson, a single mother with a genius-level IQ who works as a cleaner for the Los Angeles Police Department.
After Morgan’s remarkable crime-solving skills catch the eye of Detective Adam Karadec, portrayed by Daniel Sunjata, she is recruited to join the team. This season picks up just days after the Season 1 finale, which left viewers hanging with the threat of a serial killer known as the Game Maker and the shocking return of her long-missing ex-husband, Roman.
Showrunner Todd Harthan promises that Season 2 will start strong. In an earlier interview, he stated, ‘We have a pretty healthy plan for how we’re going to kick off the season.’ He emphasized that addressing cliffhangers can keep audiences engaged, and hinted at deepening the mystery while providing answers to burning questions.
This season will consist of 18 episodes, an expansion from the previous season’s 13, which has fans eagerly awaiting more content. Olson has expressed her excitement for the new season, saying she hopes to explore more character relationships and bring a mix of drama and humor to the series.
In addition to returning stars, the cast will welcome new faces. Mekhi Phifer will join the series in a recurring guest role, while Shameless star Steve Howey will play Jesse Wagner, the LAPD’s new precinct captain, who’s set to shake up the office dynamics.
‘High Potential’ will continue to air new episodes every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET and can be streamed the following day. The series has maintained a strong viewership, with Season 1 garnering almost 30 million viewers across all platforms, leading to an early renewal for Season 2.
As the premiere approaches, viewers can expect intense drama and character developments, with everything set to unravel when the show returns next week.
