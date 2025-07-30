ABC Moves Up Premiere Dates for Fall Drama Lineup

LOS ANGELES, California — ABC announced on July 29, 2025, that it has moved up the premiere dates for several of its popular fall shows by one week. The season nine premiere of ‘9-1-1,’ the series premiere of ‘9-1-1: Nashville,’ and the season 22 premiere of ‘Grey's Anatomy‘ will now debut on Thursday, October 9, 2025, instead of the previously scheduled October 16.

Fans of these series will see ‘9-1-1’ return at 8 p.m., followed by ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ at 9 p.m., and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ closing the night at 10 p.m. The change comes without an official reason from the network, though schedule shifts are common in the television industry.

‘9-1-1: Nashville’ will introduce a new cast led by Chris O'Donnell, along with Jessica Capshaw and LeAnn Rimes. The show depicts the lives of first responders in Tennessee, blending action with a family drama set against Nashville’s vibrant music scene.

Meanwhile, ‘9-1-1’ will continue to follow the emergency responders of the 118 in Los Angeles as they face new challenges. Season 9 is set to kick off following a dramatic conclusion to Season 8, during which a main character was killed off.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will return with many familiar faces including Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. The new season will consist of 18 episodes and promises to address the cliffhanger from the previous season’s finale.

ABC’s lineup also includes returning shows such as ‘The Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ along with new content like ‘High Potential’ and ‘Shifting Gears,’ which are set to premiere in early October.

This scheduling adjustment shows ABC’s confidence in its drama block, aiming to capture viewers’ attention with strong narratives and beloved characters this fall.