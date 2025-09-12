Entertainment
ABC News Expands True-Crime Offerings with New Podcasts
New York, NY — ABC News is diving deeper into true-crime stories to enhance its audio content for fans. Starting September 16, correspondent John Quiñones will host a new series titled “Vanished: What Happened to Vanessa,” which explores the 2020 murder of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén.
The Disney-backed news operation is broadening its scope with the video adaptation of the popular “20/20: The After Show” podcast. This expanded format will be anchored by Deborah Roberts, with the premiere set for Monday, September 29.
“This is what people want,” said an ABC executive in a recent interview. “We are giving more of it to them.” The network aims to produce various audio projects focusing on true crime, tapping into audience interest around ongoing trials as well as older cases that may resurface in public discussion.
ABC News has seen engagement surge with coverage of high-profile cases such as the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs and the recent conviction of Bryan Kohberger for the murder of four University of Idaho students. The network plans to maintain a roster of six to seven true-crime stories in production throughout the year, according to executive den Daas.
The success of its recent podcast, “Devil in the Desert,” hosted by Matt Gutman, has further motivated ABC Audio’s true-crime expansion. This podcast investigates the kidnapping and torture case of two individuals in the Mojave Desert.
Listeners can expect the “Vanished” series to include exclusive interview audio from ABC News’ original reporting alongside new updates from Guillén’s family. Meanwhile, “20/20: The After Show” will provide behind-the-scenes insights, showcasing how ABC News reporters uncovered critical information and features interviews with key figures involved in each story, which didn’t make it to the original television episodes.
A bonus episode will accompany each new limited series, where Brad Mielke, host of the “Start Here” podcast, will pose listener-submitted questions to the series hosts.
Recent Posts
- ABC News Expands True-Crime Offerings with New Podcasts
- Astronomers Capture Unprecedented Black Hole Collision Details
- Trump to Deploy National Guard to Memphis Amid Crime Concerns
- Court Upholds $46.9 Million Fine Against Verizon for Location Data Misuse
- Hints and Answers for Today’s NYT Connections Puzzle on September 12, 2025
- Supermicro Ships NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra Systems for AI Infrastructure
- Flights Resume Amid Chaos as Thousands Flee Kathmandu
- Cosby Show Actor Reflects on Legacy in New Documentary
- Gemini Trust Co. Prices IPO at $28 Amid High Demand
- Weather Forecast: Sunny Skies Turn Cloudy for Southern Ontario This Weekend
- Fox News Announces New Show for Former Trump Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany
- Blues Sign Top Prospects Justin Carbonneau and Nikita Susuev to Contracts
- Solana’s Growth Outpaces Bitcoin and Ethereum in 2025
- Charlie Kirk Assassination Sparks Global Reaction and Online Memes
- Aaron Glenn Declares Zero Tolerance for Mistakes in Jets’ Culture Shift
- Edward Enninful Launches New Magazine After Departing British Vogue
- Liam Hemsworth Engaged to Gabriella Brooks After Six Years of Romance
- Coastal Flood Advisory Issued for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut
- Rick Moranis Expected to Return as Dark Helmet in Spaceballs Sequel
- IonQ Partners with Element Six to Create Quantum-Grade Diamond Films