ABC News Expands True-Crime Offerings with New Podcasts

New York, NY — ABC News is diving deeper into true-crime stories to enhance its audio content for fans. Starting September 16, correspondent John Quiñones will host a new series titled “Vanished: What Happened to Vanessa,” which explores the 2020 murder of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén.

The Disney-backed news operation is broadening its scope with the video adaptation of the popular “20/20: The After Show” podcast. This expanded format will be anchored by Deborah Roberts, with the premiere set for Monday, September 29.

“This is what people want,” said an ABC executive in a recent interview. “We are giving more of it to them.” The network aims to produce various audio projects focusing on true crime, tapping into audience interest around ongoing trials as well as older cases that may resurface in public discussion.

ABC News has seen engagement surge with coverage of high-profile cases such as the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs and the recent conviction of Bryan Kohberger for the murder of four University of Idaho students. The network plans to maintain a roster of six to seven true-crime stories in production throughout the year, according to executive den Daas.

The success of its recent podcast, “Devil in the Desert,” hosted by Matt Gutman, has further motivated ABC Audio’s true-crime expansion. This podcast investigates the kidnapping and torture case of two individuals in the Mojave Desert.

Listeners can expect the “Vanished” series to include exclusive interview audio from ABC News’ original reporting alongside new updates from Guillén’s family. Meanwhile, “20/20: The After Show” will provide behind-the-scenes insights, showcasing how ABC News reporters uncovered critical information and features interviews with key figures involved in each story, which didn’t make it to the original television episodes.

A bonus episode will accompany each new limited series, where Brad Mielke, host of the “Start Here” podcast, will pose listener-submitted questions to the series hosts.