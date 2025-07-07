ABC News Revamps ‘GMA3’ Anchor Lineup Amid Departures

NEW YORK, NY — ABC News is overhauling its afternoon program ‘GMA3‘ once again, following the departure of co-anchors Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. The changes come as part of a strategy to increase the presence of ‘Good Morning America‘ (GMA) anchors in the afternoon slot.

On Monday, ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic informed staff that Pilgrim would be leaving the show to join CBS’ ‘Inside Edition.’ He stated, “He has decided to begin a new journey and will be departing ABC News.” This news has been confirmed by various media outlets, including Variety.

Over the past months, ‘GMA3’ has seen a shift in its lineup, with the production staff being further trimmed to streamline operations. ABC News has begun grouping late-night programming with GMA as part of cost-cutting measures.

“Often, we see familiar faces taking center stage in the afternoons,” said a source familiar with the changes. This means viewers may soon see more of GMA’s well-known anchors, such as Ginger Zee and Gio Benitez, as they step in to fill the gaps left by Pilgrim and Morgan.

Since its launch in 2018, ‘GMA3’ has undergone multiple transformations, initially starting as a lighter lifestyle-news show and evolving into a more headline-focused format amid the pandemic. The program previously thrived under the leadership of co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes but faced challenges that led to its fluctuating presentation.

Despite the recent turmoil, ABC News sees a growing opportunity to unify the afternoon show with the morning format. Prospects exist for George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, and Michael Strahan to make occasional appearances, especially during live news reporting.

Though ‘GMA3’ has had varied successes and challenges, the network is committed to finding a balance that resonates well with viewers and strengthens its competitive edge.