ABC Orders Three More Episodes of Tim Allen’s ‘Shifting Gears’

LOS ANGELES, CA — ABC has announced that it will boost the episode count for Season 2 of its comedy series, ‘Shifting Gears,’ starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings, from 10 to 13 episodes. The network confirmed the order for three additional episodes on September 5, 2025, according to Deadline.

This increase comes as the show aims to build on its performance from Season 1, which premiered midseason and consisted of 10 episodes. However, the new season’s total is still less than a full season order, which typically includes 18 episodes or more.

With the new episodes, ‘Shifting Gears’ will continue to air on Wednesday nights. It is expected to share its time slot with an upcoming reboot of ‘Scrubs,’ which will feature original cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley. ABC has yet to announce its full midseason schedule, but plans to pair the shows are clear.

‘Shifting Gears’ has placed fifth in ratings among ABC’s scripted series last season. The comedy follows a single mother, played by Dennings, who moves back with her estranged father, portrayed by Allen. The main cast also includes Seann William Scott, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis.

Allen serves as an executive producer along with showrunner Michelle Nader and a team of producers. The series was created by Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully, who left after the pilot.

Viewers have shared mixed reactions about the show. One fan commented enthusiastically on social media, saying, “Great show. Can’t wait for it to come back on!!” However, another viewer expressed dissatisfaction, stating, “The show stinks. It’s Home Improvement number 3.”

As fans anticipate the return of ‘Shifting Gears,’ the addition of episodes helps ensure more laughs and storyline development for the series.