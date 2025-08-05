ABC Removes Barbara Walters’ Name From New Headquarters

New York, NY – ABC has removed the name of legendary broadcaster Barbara Walters from its new headquarters, sparking outrage among staffers. This decision comes just a decade after the network honored her by naming its Upper West Side hub the Barbara Walters Building.

With Walt Disney Company’s relocation to a new downtown location, the building has been renamed the Robert A. Iger Building, after the Disney CEO. Critics of the move feel it disrespects Walters’ legacy, which was celebrated for breaking barriers in journalism.

“It’s like she never existed!” a veteran staff member told Straight Shuter. “They replaced a journalism icon with a corporate boss.” Another insider expressed similar feelings, saying, “Barbara built this place. She asked the tough questions – and now we’re just supposed to forget her?”

In an unusual twist, a source within ABC revealed that the plaque bearing Walters’ name is currently kept in a box in the new building, while executives deliberate on its future. This has raised further questions about the network’s commitment to honoring its storied histories.

There has been no official comment from Walters’ family regarding this situation. However, a former producer warned, “They’re not going to be happy.” The backlash continues as employees voice their disdain for the decision, calling it a “byline blackout.”