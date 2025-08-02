ABC Removes Barbara Walters’ Name from Building in Controversial Move

NEW YORK, NY — ABC has removed the name of legendary newswoman Barbara Walters from the new headquarters of parent company Disney, a decision that has sparked outrage among staff and viewers alike. The network had previously honored Walters by naming its Upper West Side hub the Barbara Walters Building, but with the relocation of Disney downtown, the name has been changed to the Robert A. Iger Building in tribute to the Disney CEO.

Walters, known for her groundbreaking journalism and tough questioning, had her name prominently displayed until now. Critics within ABC have voiced their discontent, with one veteran staffer stating, ‘It’s like she never existed! They replaced a journalism icon with a corporate boss.’

Another insider echoed this sentiment, saying, ‘Barbara built this place. She asked the tough questions — and now we’re just supposed to forget her?’ While executives describe the change as part of a modernization effort, many employees view it as a public dismissal of Walters’ legacy.

A former producer expressed their frustration, stating, ‘Barbara gave them her name. Now they’ve given it back — without even saying thank you.’ The plaque bearing Walters’ name is reportedly being kept in a box in the new building as Disney executives contemplate its future.