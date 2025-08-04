Business
ABC Secret Sales Offers Big Discounts This August
NEW YORK, NY — ABC Secret Sales is launching its August Savings Extravaganza, featuring discounts on 25 major brands, starting August 2, 2025. The event includes offers on popular products such as beach gear, audio devices, and health items, aimed at providing summer savings as the season winds down.
Among the notable discounts, shoppers can save 50% on CoolCabanas, lightweight beach tents that one person can set up in under two minutes. These tents provide double the shade of standard beach umbrellas and come with UPF protection.
CORE Pickleball is offering a 35% to 47% discount on pickleball sets, which include a pop-up net and paddles to play anywhere. In the tech category, VYBZ earbuds are discounted by 55%, featuring noise-cancellation technology and a comfortable design.
Health-conscious customers can benefit from a 68% discount on Rosetta Stone, known for its immersive language learning software. Alternatively, shoppers seeking relaxation can purchase the REATHLETE NECKA Massager, available at a 51% discount.
For those looking to enhance home comfort, MIKO humidifiers and Aetrex orthotic insoles are also featured, with savings reaching up to 62%. With offers changing frequently, ABC Secret Sales emphasizes shopping early as many deals are only available while supplies last.
For assistance, customers can contact the ABC Secret Sales team through their website. By shopping through featured links, consumers will support ABC, as the company receives a commission on purchases.
As summer draws to a close, these deals are designed to help customers make the most of their last season outings while upgrading their lifestyle products.
