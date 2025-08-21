Entertainment
ABC’s World News Tonight Dominates Ratings in August 2025
New York, NY – ABC‘s “World News Tonight with David Muir” retained its top spot in television ratings for the week of August 11, 2025, attracting an impressive 7.006 million viewers, according to data from Nielsen Media Research.
For 14 consecutive weeks, “World News Tonight” has led both broadcast and cable networks in total viewership, a streak that includes coverage with and without sports. The show’s success reflects a growing audience who tune in for its comprehensive news coverage.
During this reporting period, Nielsen noted low ratings for all three major evening newscasts due to a special report featuring President Trump and Russian President Putin on August 15, 2025. As a result, averages were calculated based on just four weekdays, Monday through Thursday.
In comparison, NBC‘s “Nightly News” reached 5.715 million viewers, while CBS‘s “Evening News” trailed with 3.756 million viewers. The detailed ratings for adults aged 25-54 and 18-49 indicate significant advantages for ABC as well.
“World News Tonight” airs from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, and Chris Dinan serves as the executive producer. These ratings showcase the program’s consistent appeal among viewers and its effective reporting.
As the television landscape evolves, the ratings reveal key insights into viewer preferences, positioning “World News Tonight” as a prominent player in evening news broadcasting.
Recent Posts
- NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Promotes Southern 500 at Boeing
- New Documentary Examines John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Life
- Finn Wolfhard Discusses Anxiety During ‘Stranger Things’ Filming
- AFC West Coaches Set for Fierce Competition in 2025 NFL Season
- Cruz Azul Faces Toluca in Key Clash This Weekend
- Ryan Preece Confronts Ross Chastain at Daytona Finale
- Portland Timbers Face San Diego FC in Crucial Playoff Match Tonight
- Cubs Prepare for Critical Series Against Angels as Tucker Faces Slump
- North Carolina Lineman Makes Earl Campbell Award Watch List
- LA Galaxy Faces Colorado Rapids in Exciting Midseason Matchup
- Fatal Crash on Highway 97 Leaves One Dead, Six Injured
- Dolphins Tight End Darren Waller’s Preseason Participation Raises Questions
- Mets Face Nationals in Key Matchup at Nationals Park
- Amanda Bynes Reveals Fuller Lips After Cosmetic Procedure
- Trent Williams Discusses 49ers’ Championship Mindset Ahead of New Season
- Unpacking the Dark Allure of Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives’
- Ukrainian Teens Bring Hope Through Theater in New England
- Millonarios Faces Junior with Hopes to Break Losing Streak
- Brian Robinson Jr. Traded to 49ers from Commanders for Draft Pick
- Embracing Unc Culture: A Reflection on Black Identity