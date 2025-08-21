ABC’s World News Tonight Dominates Ratings in August 2025

New York, NY – ABC‘s “World News Tonight with David Muir” retained its top spot in television ratings for the week of August 11, 2025, attracting an impressive 7.006 million viewers, according to data from Nielsen Media Research.

For 14 consecutive weeks, “World News Tonight” has led both broadcast and cable networks in total viewership, a streak that includes coverage with and without sports. The show’s success reflects a growing audience who tune in for its comprehensive news coverage.

During this reporting period, Nielsen noted low ratings for all three major evening newscasts due to a special report featuring President Trump and Russian President Putin on August 15, 2025. As a result, averages were calculated based on just four weekdays, Monday through Thursday.

In comparison, NBC‘s “Nightly News” reached 5.715 million viewers, while CBS‘s “Evening News” trailed with 3.756 million viewers. The detailed ratings for adults aged 25-54 and 18-49 indicate significant advantages for ABC as well.

“World News Tonight” airs from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, and Chris Dinan serves as the executive producer. These ratings showcase the program’s consistent appeal among viewers and its effective reporting.

As the television landscape evolves, the ratings reveal key insights into viewer preferences, positioning “World News Tonight” as a prominent player in evening news broadcasting.