ABERDEEN, Scotland — The anticipation is building as Aberdeen prepares to face Romanian club FCSB in the Europa League play-off on Thursday, August 21, at Pittodrie Stadium. Kick-off is set for 19:45 BST, with live coverage available on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website starting at 19:30.

Controversial FCSB owner Gigi Becali has stirred excitement in the north-east of Scotland, expressing confidence in his club’s advancement in the tournament. He has already calculated the financial gains from potentially reaching the league phase, drawing attention to his team’s previous success.

Despite his bold claims, FCSB’s start to the season has been rocky. The team has secured only one victory in their opening six league matches and faced a setback in Champions League qualifying, losing to North Macedonian club Shkendija. They did manage to narrowly progress past Inter Club D’Escaldes from Andorra, setting the stage for their current qualification round.

Aberdeen’s head coach, Jimmy Thelin, faces the added pressure from FCSB’s high spirits, though it remains unclear if he will use Becali’s remarks as motivation for his players. Importantly, FCSB’s confidence comes amid a lackluster start, which may present an opening for Aberdeen.

FCSB showcases talent including striker Daniel Birligea, who scored 21 goals last season, and midfielder Juri Cisotti, whose performance has peaked in recent years. Captain Darius Olaru, who has represented Romania at Euro 2024, plays a critical role in orchestrating their offensive plays.

Former goalkeeper and current pundit Florin Prunea, who played in the 1994 World Cup, predictably believes FCSB will prevail, stating, “FCSB qualification, no problems, 100%, qualification without problems.” He expects FCSB to score at least two goals against Aberdeen.

Aberdeen will seek to exploit FCSB’s defensive vulnerabilities, hoping for strong support from a full crowd at Pittodrie. The Dons could have faced a more difficult opponent, and both clubs will look to build momentum from this crucial match.