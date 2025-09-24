Abhishek Sharma Poised for ODI Call-Up After Asia Cup Success

Dubai, UAE – Abhishek Sharma‘s impressive performance in the Asia Cup is making waves as he looks set for an ODI call-up for India’s tour of Australia. The 25-year-old has scored 173 runs in four matches, boasting a remarkable strike rate of 208.43.

The explosive left-hand batter caught the attention of the selectors with his performance, particularly during his 74-run innings against Pakistan. His ability to thrive under pressure has sparked conversations regarding his inclusion in the upcoming series, which starts on October 19.

According to sources, Sharma’s contributions not only with the bat but also his recent hours spent practicing bowling make him a strong candidate for Gautam Gambhir‘s squad. His List A records further bolster his case, featuring 2,014 runs at an average of 35.33 and 38 wickets from 61 matches.

“They complement each other perfectly,” said Suryakumar Yadav, referring to the batting partnership between Sharma and fellow opener Shubman Gill. Both players have demonstrated promise, raising questions about the future lineup for the ODI series and beyond.

However, if Sharma secures a spot, key decisions must be made about who will give way. With Shubman Gill expected to lead the opening positions, the fate of veteran Rohit Sharma also hangs in the balance as the management prepares for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, is in Dubai, where he will announce the squad for the West Indies Tests. Yet, discussions regarding the ODI setup and future direction for Team India are already underway with stakeholders, creating anticipation for Sharma’s potential elevation in rank.