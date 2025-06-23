Abu Dhabi Book Fair Draws 400,000 Attendees in Record Year

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The 34th annual Abu Dhabi International Book Fair welcomed approximately 400,000 visitors over a 10-day run at the Abu Dhabi National Exposition Center (ADNEC). This year’s event was two days longer than previous editions, contributing to its record attendance.

Indonesia will be the guest of honor at next year’s fair. This year’s theme focused on Caribbean culture, with special emphasis on the celebrated work, “One Thousand and One Nights.” The fair also saw a significant increase in student involvement, with 3,562 students participating from 25 schools and around 18,000 youth engaging in various activities overseen by 203 educators.

Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, director of the Arabic Language Center, stated, “The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is a significant platform for knowledge sharing and creativity.” He explained that this year’s fair charted a roadmap for the future, addressing pressing global issues like artificial intelligence and sustainability.

During the event, 35 new titles were released, including works by Bin Tamim himself, as well as books by photographers and historians. The fair also introduced a new intellectual property program in collaboration with entities such as the UAE’s ministry of economy and the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Despite the large crowds, the exhibition’s layout at ADNEC can create a perception of lower attendance, as the spacious concourses allow for easy movement, and peak visiting hours extend into the night, accommodating working families.

In its expanded format, the fair’s ‘Book Signing Corner’ hosted nearly 180 author-signing sessions. This year’s event is designed to promote cultural exchange and the love of reading, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s goal of becoming a global cultural hub.