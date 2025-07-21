Entertainment
Academy Museum Honors Cruz, Salles, Springsteen, and Yang at Gala
Los Angeles, CA — The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced Thursday that Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, and Bowen Yang will be honored at its fifth annual fundraising gala on October 18, 2025.
This event, presented by Rolex, serves as a vital fundraiser supporting the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming. Last year’s gala raised more than $11 million. Cruz will receive the Icon Award for her significant global impact, while Salles will be honored with the Luminary Award for his exceptional filmmaking contributions. Springsteen is also scheduled to perform live at the event and will receive the inaugural Legacy Award, acknowledging his influence on generations of artists. Bowen Yang will be awarded the Vantage Award, which recognizes emerging artists challenging industry norms.
Academy Museum director Amy Homma said, “The Academy Museum Gala is a special evening dedicated to bringing together individuals to champion the celebration, advancement, and preservation of cinema. We are honored to recognize Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, and Bowen Yang—storytellers whose influence resonates in film and beyond.”
The gala will feature co-chairs Jon M. Chu, Common, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Jennifer Hudson, and Alejandro Ramírez Magaña. The host committee includes many notable figures from the entertainment industry, such as Amy Adams, Gael García Bernal, Goldie Hawn, and Lupita Nyong’o.
Springsteen’s biopic, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,” starring Jeremy Allen White, is set to premiere in theaters just a week after the gala on October 25.
