Acapulco Youth Showcased at Mercado Joven Event

ACAPULCO, Gro., August 2, 2025.- The Acapulco government, through the Municipal Youth Institute (Imjuve), hosted a new edition of the Mercado Joven event in the city’s zócalo, featuring unique products and services created by local youth.

According to a press release, attendees enjoyed a family-friendly atmosphere filled with innovative items, artisanal foods, drinks, and cultural proposals that highlighted the creativity and diversity of Acapulco’s youth.

The Imjuve emphasized the role of local entrepreneurs who used this public space to increase the visibility of their brands, promote self-employment, and build a young, dynamic, and sustainable commerce network.

This initiative, supported by Mayor Abelina López Rodríguez, aims to create real opportunities for youth economic development while revitalizing emblematic areas of the municipality.

Through activities like Mercado Joven, the program connects the community with the creative potential of the next generation, encouraging a vibrant culture and economy.

The Municipal Youth Institute invites the public to follow upcoming announcements for this initiative and to participate as visitors or presenters.