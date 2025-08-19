Access Denied: Local Government Website Blocks User Attempts

Dare County, North Carolina – Several users have reported being unable to access the Dare County government website, encountering a 403 error message. This error indicates that users do not have the necessary permissions to view the requested pages.

The issue arose earlier this week, with many attempting to access news and components related to local services. According to the users, they received messages stating, ‘You don’t have permission to access this server.’ The precise reasons for the access denial remain unclear.

A representative from the county’s IT department, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that the team is actively investigating the situation. ‘We are aware of the issue and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible,’ the source stated.

Many residents rely on the Dare County website for crucial information, including updates on public meetings and local news. The repeated error has raised concerns among users about their ability to stay informed. ‘It’s frustrating when you can’t get the information you need from the government website,’ one local resident said.

The county has yet to provide an official timeline for when the website will be fully functional again. Updates will be shared once more information is available.