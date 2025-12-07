LONDON, England — News Group Newspapers Limited has issued a warning against access to its content through automated means. The company stated that it does not permit any form of collection or mining of data from its services, including by AI and machine learning systems.

The restriction applies to all individuals and entities aiming to retrieve news or other information from platforms like The Sun. According to their terms, all unauthorized access, whether direct or through intermediaries, is prohibited.

News Group Newspapers emphasized that this measure is crucial to protect the integrity of their content. They stated that occasionally, their system may mistakenly identify legitimate human behavior as automated. As a result, users who face issues are encouraged to reach out to customer support.

For those interested in commercial use of the content, the company provides contact details to inquire about permissions and licensing. The warning serves as a reminder to abide by the rules set out by the publication.

News Group Newspapers strives for accuracy in its reporting. The company urges users to refer to their policies for further information and to address complaints through established channels.