Accessory Dwelling Units Gain Popularity Along Jersey Shore

North Wildwood, New Jersey — Accessory dwelling units (ADUs) are becoming a fashionable option for homeowners along the Jersey Shore, as demand for housing continues to rise. Once recognized as quaint bungalows or granny flats, these smaller residences are now attracting attention as affordable housing solutions.

Maryellen Paget, a resident of North Wildwood, transformed a former garage into a charming backyard unit dubbed the ‘birdhouse,’ complete with a bird-shaped door knocker. Paget shared her memories of the unit, stating, “It used to be rented to school teachers.” Today’s birdhouse features exposed rafters, two small bedrooms, a living room, and even a loft.

The American Planning Association describes ADUs as independent living spaces situated on the same lot as a primary residence. They serve multiple purposes, including long-term rentals and vacation stays. Zillow recently noted that ADUs are experiencing a ‘rock star moment,’ with legislation easing construction in at least 35 states.

As housing costs soar, towns like Asbury Park are pushing to create new regulations for ADUs, steering clear of the short-term rental market. Michele Alonso, the city’s planning and redevelopment director, emphasized the importance of affordability for locals. “The idea is that these will not be rented for vacation but rather by a yearly lease, or a family member can live in it,” she explained.

ADUs are thought to help keep multigenerational families close while contributing to affordable housing. Author Diana Lind noted their longstanding presence in American homes and highlighted their growing acceptance, particularly in cities along the West Coast.

Real estate agents like Brian Reed emphasize the financial advantages of owning homes with ADUs, stating they can provide renters with flexible options for income. “People who have them know the advantage they have,” he said.

In North Wildwood, firefighter Tony Berner bought a home with an ADU during the COVID-19 pandemic. He renovated it and named it ‘Mamma Mary’s’ after his mother, advertising it as a couple’s retreat.

Paget expressed why she nonetheless avoids renting out her birdhouse, saying, “This place is never empty…everyone is always in my house, eating.”