Sports
Accidental Obscenity Interrupts PGA Broadcast During Rahm’s Putt
Florida — An unexpected obscenity aired during the second round of a PGA tournament, surprising viewers at home. The incident occurred as Jon Rahm prepared to take a tricky putt on the 14th hole.
Smylie Kaufman was providing a report for NBC Sports‘ coverage when he paused to let Rahm line up his shot. As the air grew tense, Kaufman could be heard exhaling, clearly not meant for the live audience of the USA Network.
Later in the broadcast, Mike Tirico addressed the gaffe, apologizing for the vulgarity. He explained that technical issues had caused Kaufman’s microphone to remain live during the incident.
Rahm went on to tap in for par on the challenging hole, which has been rated the hardest on the course that day, with an average score of 4.45. Despite the slip-up, this isn’t the first time foul language has slipped through during Rahm’s play. The fiery LIV Golf star is well-known for his expressive reactions.
Earlier in the round, Rahm demonstrated his frustration by pounding his club into the fairway following a shot that ricocheted off the stands. He was also seen kicking his club in dismay.
Recent Posts
- Accidental Obscenity Interrupts PGA Broadcast During Rahm’s Putt
- Bangladesh, Pakistan Prepare for T20I Showdown Amid Pitch Concerns
- Rory McIlroy Eyes Home Win at The Open Amidst Tough Competition
- New Zealand Defeats South Africa by 21 Runs in T20 Match
- Manchester United Tops Football Arrests in 2024-25 Season
- Liverpool Prepares for Asia Tour with Exciting Matches Ahead
- Gen Z Stare Goes Viral on TikTok Amid Debate
- Margot Robbie Dazzles in Naples with Vacation Style
- Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock Begin Filming ‘Practical Magic 2’
- Lillard Returns to Portland after Bucks’ Dramatic Offseason Moves
- Ina Garten Shares Ideal Book Club Potluck Menu for Summer
- Three Illinois Nursing Homes Cited for Severe Violations Leading to Resident Deaths
- Bublik Reaches First Clay Final at Swiss Open Gstaad
- Final Round Preview for 2025 Open Championship
- Netanyahu Urges Gaza Civilians to Evacuate Amid Conflict Escalation
- Funeral Director Arrested for Fraud and Other Charges in Georgia
- G2 Esports Faces T1 for 3rd Place at LoL EWC 2025
- Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Strikes Northern Iran, No Damage Reported
- Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’ Touches on Pandemic Absurdities
- Heavier Rain Expected Across Hawaii as Weak Disturbance Approaches