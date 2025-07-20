Accidental Obscenity Interrupts PGA Broadcast During Rahm’s Putt

Florida — An unexpected obscenity aired during the second round of a PGA tournament, surprising viewers at home. The incident occurred as Jon Rahm prepared to take a tricky putt on the 14th hole.

Smylie Kaufman was providing a report for NBC Sports‘ coverage when he paused to let Rahm line up his shot. As the air grew tense, Kaufman could be heard exhaling, clearly not meant for the live audience of the USA Network.

Later in the broadcast, Mike Tirico addressed the gaffe, apologizing for the vulgarity. He explained that technical issues had caused Kaufman’s microphone to remain live during the incident.

Rahm went on to tap in for par on the challenging hole, which has been rated the hardest on the course that day, with an average score of 4.45. Despite the slip-up, this isn’t the first time foul language has slipped through during Rahm’s play. The fiery LIV Golf star is well-known for his expressive reactions.

Earlier in the round, Rahm demonstrated his frustration by pounding his club into the fairway following a shot that ricocheted off the stands. He was also seen kicking his club in dismay.