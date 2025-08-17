Ace Austin Joins AEW After Making Surprise Debut in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ace Austin, a former TNA Tag Team and X-Division Champion, made a surprise debut for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on Thursday evening. Austin, 28, appeared at the taping for AEW Collision, which will air this Saturday, August 16. His contract with AEW was confirmed by AEW President Tony Khan after Austin faced off against Ricochet in a singles match.

Austin is well-known for his time in TNA Wrestling, where he became a standout competitor and formed the popular tag duo ABC with Chris Bey. He wrapped up his tenure with TNA in May, concluding a nearly seven-year run. He was last seen on TNA programming losing to Mustafa Ali.

Since his departure from TNA, Austin has been active on the indie circuit, wrestling for promotions including REVOLVER and RevPro. His signing with AEW adds a notable talent to an already impressive roster, joining other former TNA stars like Josh Alexander and Mike Bailey.

The match against Ricochet will be a highlight on Saturday’s AEW Collision, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. Fans are excited to see how Austin will fit into the AEW landscape following his debut. ‘Ace Austin is All Elite!!’ announced the official AEW account after the taping.