Ace Austin Joins All Elite Wrestling with Cincinnati Debut

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ace Austin officially joined All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on August 14, 2025. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the signing during the Collision taping at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. Austin made his debut in front of an enthusiastic crowd, which eagerly awaits the episode airing on August 16 on TNT and HBO Max.

The night featured several high-stakes matches, including a $100,000 Four-Way Match with Julia Hart, Kris Statlander, Anna Jay, and Penelope Ford, along with other thrilling bouts like the Tag Team Match featuring “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight against Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta.

Austin, 28, transitioned to AEW after a successful six-year tenure at TNA Wrestling. In TNA, he gained recognition by winning the X-Division Championship three times and securing tag team titles with Chris Bey as part of the duo known as ABC. His departure from TNA in May was amicable, with former president Scott D’Amore expressing confidence in Austin’s potential for further success.

Since leaving TNA, Austin has showcased his skills on the independent circuit, including appearances with Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling. His signing comes just ahead of AEW’s notable international events, especially the anticipated Forbidden Door at London’s O2 Arena on August 24.

During Austin’s debut match against Ricochet, fans witnessed a glimpse of what could evolve into an exciting rivalry. With his signing, the possibilities for future matchups in AEW have expanded dramatically. Whether pursuing singles gold or aiming to leave his mark in the tag division, Austin is determined to make an impact.

His official entry into AEW has fans buzzing about the future, with high hopes for Austin’s career development within the promotion.